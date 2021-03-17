Chelsea v Atletico Madrid live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 17 March, 8pm GMT

Chelsea will be looking to advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League when they play host to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Olivier Giroud’s terrific overhead kick in the first leg gives Thomas Tuchel’s side a slender advantage heading into the return fixture. There is still work to do for the Blues as they seek a spot in the last eight for the first time since 2013/14 (when they were eliminated by Atletico in the semi-finals), but an away goal could ultimately prove pivotal in this tie.

Chelsea will lean on the defensive solidity they have shown throughout Tuchel’s tenure to date, but it will be interesting to see the extent to which the hosts go on the attack as they seek to put the contest to bed.

A 0-0 draw against Leeds on Saturday again raised questions of Chelsea’s attacking output under Tuchel, with just 13 goals scored in 12 games in all competitions. An improvement in that regard might not be necessary on Wednesday, but it will be going forward.

Atletico were also held to a scoreless stalemate at the weekend, as their failure to beat Getafe saw their lead at the top of La Liga cut to six points. The Spanish top flight is Diego Simeone’s priority this term, but he will still believe his team can progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

His task is made slightly easier by the fact that he has a fully fit squad to choose from for Wednesday’s showdown in west London, with goalkeeper Jan Oblak passed fit to start between the sticks.

Chelsea, meanwhile will have to make do without injured duo Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham, while Mason Mount and Jorginho are missing through suspension. Mateo Kovacic and Giroud are likely to come into the starting XI after beginning Saturday’s match at Elland Road on the bench.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

