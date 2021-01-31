Chelsea v Burnley live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Chelsea v Burnley live stream, BT Sport, Sunday 31 January, 12pm GMT

Thomas Tuchel will be looking for his first victory as Chelsea boss when Burnley visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Appointed on Tuesday following Frank Lampard’s sacking, Tuchel took charge of his first training session on the same day and then led Chelsea from the dugout during Wednesday’s goalless draw with Wolves. In truth it was too early to draw any meaningful conclusions about Tuchel’s plans for this team, and the fact Chelsea dominated possession probably had more to do with Wolves’ conservative approach than any of the German’s instructions. Burnley will sit similarly deep here, and the Blues will need to be patient in their attempts to break them down.

Sean Dyche’s side edged a thrilling encounter last time out, as they came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at Turf Moor. Dyche continues to do a magnificent job in charge of the Clarets, who now sit nine points clear of the bottom three with a game in hand on most of the teams around them.

Chelsea have no injury concerns going into this game, with N’Golo Kante available again. The France international is likely to begin this match on the bench, though, with Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic the favourites to start in midfield.

Tuchel could restore Mason Mount to the engine room if he feels a double-pivot is unnecessary, and Kai Havertz is likely to start again as he attempts to belatedly kick-start his Chelsea career. Timo Werner, another player who could benefit from Tuchel’s appointment, might have to settle for a place on the bench again.

Burnley will be unable to call upon the services of Charlie Taylor, who is nursing a thigh injury. Ashley Barnes and Josh Brownhill are carrying knocks and will need to be assessed, with the former likely to make it than the latter. Nick Pope will probably be in for another busy afternoon between the sticks for Burnley.

Kick-off is at 12pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

