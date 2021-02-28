Chelsea v Manchester United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Chelsea v Manchester United live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 28 February, 4.30pm GMT

Chelsea will be looking to climb into the top four of the Premier League table when they host Manchester United on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel continues his fine start to life as Chelsea manager on Tuesday, as his new team beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. The German remains unbeaten since replacing Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge hot seat, having won four and drawn two of his six Premier League matches, as well as beating Barnsley in the FA Cup.

Tuchel has already put his stamp on the team. Chelsea line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation these days, with Callum Hudson-Odoi recast as a right wing-back and Marcos Alonso brought back in from the cold on the opposite flank. The Blues have kept four clean sheets in Tuchel’s four Premier League matches at the helm, and have moved to within one point of the Champions League qualification spots.

Manchester United are now 10 points adrift of top spot, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to focus on securing a top-four finish. The Red Devils look well placed to do exactly that, but defeat by Chelsea this weekend would see them sink closer to the chasing pack. United will draw confidence from their excellent away record: no team in the division has a better points-per-game record on the road this term.

Chelsea will be unable to call upon the services of Thiago Silva, but the experienced Brazil international is closing in on a return to full fitness. Tammy Abraham is fit again following an ankle injury, but Olivier Giroud could get the nod up front after his stunning goal against Atletico. Kai Havertz is also available again but will have to settle for a place on the bench.

United will have to make do without Paul Pogba, who is still a few weeks away from returning to action. Phil Jones is a long-term absentee, while Dan James, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek are all doubts.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus.

