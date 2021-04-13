Chelsea v Porto live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Chelsea v Porto live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 13 April, 8pm GMT

Chelsea will be looking to complete the job after beating Porto 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell - the first for both players in this competition - gave Chelsea victory last time out. Porto gave a good account of themselves and created chances of their own, but the Blues were more clinical in front of goal and that proved to be the main difference between the teams on the night. Although both matches are being staged in Seville, the first leg was Chelsea’s ‘away’ game, which means they have two away goals to their name going into the return fixture.

Thomas Tuchel’s side built on the win against Porto by thrashing Crystal Palace 4-1 at the weekend. It was a dominant display from Chelsea, and arguably their best since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard at the helm in January.

The Blues stormed into a 3-0 lead in the first half and could easily have ended the match with five or six goals to their name. Tuchel would certainly settle for a repeat performance on Tuesday.

Having said all that, Porto should not be written off just yet. They demonstrated their quality in the previous round, deservedly knocking out a Juventus side featuring Cristiano Ronaldo against the odds. An early goal would put Chelsea in a difficult position, not knowing whether to push forward in search of an on-the-night equaliser or sit back and protect their aggregate advantage. Porto are in a difficult position, but they are still in the tie for now.

Chelsea deployed Kai Havertz up front in a false nine role against Palace, but Timo Werner could come back into the team here. Tuchel is likely to adopt a counter-attacking approach, and Werner’s pace on the break could be pivotal. Thiago Silva, who is suspended domestically, could come into the back three.

Porto will have to make do without Diogo Costa, Ivan Marcano and Mouhamed Mbaye, but Mehdi Taremi and Sergio Oliveira are both available.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Chelsea v Porto live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

