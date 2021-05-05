Chelsea v Real Madrid live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Chelsea v Real Madrid live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 5 May, 8pm GMT

Chelsea will be looking to reach their first Champions League final since 2012 when they welcome Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Blues are now favourites to advance to the Istanbul showpiece following a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in last week’s first leg. Christian Pulisic gave Thomas Tuchel’s side the lead, before a brilliant effort from Karim Benzema brought Madrid level. The home team struggled to create many other chances of note, though, and Chelsea may have been slightly disappointed to have not left the Spanish capital with a win.

The Premier League side would certainly have taken a 1-1 draw before the game, though. Chelsea have a formidable defensive record under Tuchel, having kept clean sheets in 17 of his 23 games in charge in all competitions. Another shut-out here would guarantee Chelsea a place in the final thanks to the away goal they scored last week.

Madrid will not be fazed by this situation, however. Zinedine Zidane’s team is full of experience and knowhow, particularly when it comes to the Champions League, and the likes of Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Benzema and Luka Modric have got themselves out of deeper holes than this. Madrid must get the balance right between attack and defence, though, and Chelsea will hope to exploit any uncertainty in the Spanish giants’ game plan.

Kai Havertz scored both of Chelsea’s goals against Fulham at the weekend but could nevertheless be back on the bench for this one, with Timo Werner, Pulisic and Mason Mount expected to get the nod in attack. N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and Antonio Rudiger are set to return to the starting XI too.

Ramos could be passed fit to start on Wednesday, while Marcelo is also available despite being selected for polling duty in Spain. Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy are out, while Fede Valverde is a doubt.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

