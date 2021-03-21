Chelsea v Sheffield United live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Chelsea v Sheffield United live stream, BBC, Sunday 21 March, 1.30pm GMT

Thomas Tuchel will be looking to extend his unbeaten start to life as Chelsea manager when his side take on Sheffield United on Sunday.

The Blues advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League in midweek, overcoming Atletico Madrid 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were much the better team in both legs, which underlines how good a job Tuchel has done since replacing Frank Lampard at the helm around two months ago.

The German has made Chelsea much tougher to play against, as evidenced by their tremendous defensive record. Takumi Minamino remains the only opposition player to have found the net against Tuchel’s side, who have kept 12 clean sheets in his 13 games in charge in all competitions.

Sunday’s showdown against Sheffield United will be Tuchel’s first taste of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea beat Barnsley 1-0 in the fifth round and are clear favourites to advance to the last four ahead of the Tykes’ Yorkshire rivals. Chelsea have won this competition five times in the Roman Abramovich era, but only one of those successes has come in the last eight seasons.

Sheffield United are four-time winners of the FA Cup, but it is coming up to a century since their last triumph in 1925. The Blades have had little to cheer this season, with their relegation from the Premier League set to be confirmed in the coming weeks. Chris Wilder departed last weekend, so Paul Heckingbottom will take charge of this game in a caretaker capacity.

Chelsea will have to assess Andreas Christensen ahead of kick-off, but the Dane is expected to be available again following a bout of illness. Tammy Abraham and Thiago Silva could both be included in the matchday squad.

Sheffield United will be unable to call upon the services of John Egan, Jack Robinson, Jack O’Connell and Jack Rodwell for the trip to London, while Sander Berge is a major doubt.

Kick-off is at 1.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

