Chelsea without Christian Pulisic for Sheffield United game

Christian Pulisic will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge due to continued hamstring issues.

Pulisic pulled out of Chelsea’s 3-0 Premier League win at Burnley but had returned to low-level training earlier in the week. The USA forward continues to struggle with the issue however, and will miss the Blades clash.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is fit after shoulder trouble, though Edouard Mendy should remain in goal, while winger Kai Havertz continues his self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Blades boss Chris Wilder expects to have an unchanged squad and could name the same team at Stamford Bridge.

After playing well in a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool, Wilder made just one change against Manchester City last weekend, with Max Lowe recalled after missing the trip to Anfield with concussion. John Lundstram dropped down to the bench.

The Blades played well again in a narrow 1-0 loss to City and Wilder, who hopes to have midfielder John Fleck (back) and striker Lys Mousset (toe) back in first-team contention after the forthcoming international break, might go with the same starting line-up once more.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Caballero, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Tomori, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Abraham, Werner, Giroud.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Egan, Basham, Lowe, Robinson, Bogle, Jagielka, Ampadu, Lundstram, Norwood, Berge, Osborn, McBurnie, Sharp, McGoldrick, Burke, Brewster.