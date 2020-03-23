Chelsea Women agree deal to sign midfielder Melanie Leupolz
Chelsea Women have agreed the signing of Germany midfielder Melanie Leupolz from Bayern Munich.
The 25-year-old has agreed pre-contract terms on a three-year deal and will link up with Emma Hayes’ squad ahead of next season.
Leupolz, a European Champion and Olympic gold medal winner with Germany, told Chelsea’s website: “It’s a really big move, it’s my first move to another country and I’m really looking forward to it.
“I believe in what Chelsea are doing as a club and I am excited to be a part of that. They want to win titles, and so do I.
“I also like the style of football they play. I have seen a lot of their matches and I think it’s the right club for me.”
