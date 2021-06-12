Christian Eriksen ‘awake and stable’ after collapsing during Denmark game

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is in a stable position in hospital after he collapsed during their Euro 2020 opener with Finland on Saturday, the Danish Football Association has confirmed.

The former Tottenham playmaker dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time of the Group B fixture, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

English referee Anthony Taylor immediately called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment with compressions performed on the chest of the Inter Milan player before he was taken to hospital.

The Danish Football Association later provided an update on the 29-year-old’s condition and revealed the match would be completed on Saturday night.

A statement read: “Christian Eriksen is awake and his condition remains stable. He remains hospitalized at Rigshospitalet for further examinations.

“The match against Finland will be played tonight (Saturday). This happened after the players had it confirmed that Christian is okay. The match resumes at 20.30 (19.30 BST).”

UEFA confirmed players from both sides requested the Group B encounter be finished, which was goalless just before half time.

“Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET,” a statement said.

“The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a five-minute half-time break followed by the second half.”

BBC had shown the fixture and issued an apology after images of Eriksen receiving treatment were broadcast before the programme was brought to a premature end.

Presenter Gary Lineker and pundits Cesc Fabregas, Alex Scott and Micah Richards all appeared in total shock when footage cut back to the studio with Scott visibly emotional when asked about the incident.

In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said: “Everyone at the BBC is hoping Christian Eriksen makes a full recovery.

“We apologise to anyone who was upset by the images broadcast.

“In-stadium coverage is controlled by UEFA as the host broadcaster, and as soon as the match was suspended, we took our coverage off air as quickly as possible.”