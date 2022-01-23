Christian Eriksen close to sensational return to action with Brentford

Brentford are set to complete the signing of Christian Eriksen imminently, in a move which would herald one of the great sporting comebacks.

The world looked on in shock as Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Denmark; it transpired that the midfielder had suffered a cardiac arrest.

After being fitted with an ICD (implantable cardiovascular defibrillator), Eriksen had to leave Inter Milan due to Serie A not sanctioning the use of such a device.

Eriksen has been a free agent since the summer, but the Mirror are reporting that Brentford should complete a deal for the ex-Tottenham man by Tuesday.

It would see Eriksen link up with a host of his international colleagues Jonas Lossl, Zanka, Mathias Jensen and Christian Norgaard - as well as a compatriot in Bees boss Thomas Frank.

And with Eriksen feeling that he could be fit in a matter of weeks - having spent time training with former club Ajax - the Premier League could bear witness to a remarkable comeback.

Netherlands defender Daley Blind - who played alongside Eriksen at Ajax - is said to have urged the 29-year-old to continue his playing career, having returned to the pitch himself with an ICD fitted for myocarditis.

Given how far he's come already, you wouldn't bet against Eriksen recapturing his best form - and that is what he'll be aiming to do in a bid to make into Denmark's squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.