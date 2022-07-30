Christian Eriksen makes Manchester United debut in 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid
By Ben Hayward published
Christian Eriksen made his debut for Manchester United on Saturday, but Erik ten Hag's side were edged out by Atletico
Christian Eriksen made his Manchester United debut on Saturday, but Erik ten Hag suffered a first defeat since taking charge as his side were edged out by Atletico Madrid in Oslo.
Eriksen came on to warm applause from the Norwegian crowd as he replaced Anthony Martial after 68 minutes and showed all of his quality as United created a number of chances in the final quarter of the game.
The former Tottenham and Brentford midfielder played one exquisite ball into the Atletico area and set up Harry Maguire with a corner, only for the England defender to head wide.
It was an impressive cameo from the 30-year-old, who already looks like he will play a big part in United's new-look side under Ten Hag.
But the Dane could not prevent a first defeat for the Dutch coach at United as the Premier League side were punished for their inability to convert a number of chances and lost out to a late goal by Joao Felix.
The Portuguese attacker wrong-footed United goalkeeper David De Gea with a low shot from outside the box five minutes from time to give Diego Simeone's side the win.
United now face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to feature in that match, before kicking off their Premier League campaign at home to Brighton next weekend.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.