Christian Norgaard signs new four-year Brentford deal

Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard has signed a new four-year contract with the club.

Denmark international Norgaard, 26, made 42 Sky Bet Championship appearances for Brentford last season after joining from Fiorentina in the summer of 2019.

The Bees announced Norgaard’s new deal on their official website and head coach Thomas Frank said: “I am very, very pleased that Christian is extending his stay.

“For me he is one of the best midfielders in the division and was the missing piece in the puzzle for us. He makes the team click and makes the players around him better.”

Norgaard started in all three of Brentford’s play-off games as they fell short of promotion to the Premier League and has been included in Denmark’s squad for the forthcoming Nations League games against Belgium and England.