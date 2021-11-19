Christian Ramirez surprised by tactical discipline of Aberdeen’s league rivals

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez admits he has been surprised by the tactical discipline of his opponents in the cinch Premiership.

The United States international arrived in Scotland from Houston Dynamo this summer having played all of his previous football in his homeland.

The Dons have had a mixed start to the season as Stephen Glass attempts to instil an expansive style of play.

And the Californian has found the tactics of Scotland’s top flight more rigid than he was used to in Major League Soccer.

“The difficulty that each weekend brings, how disciplined tactically every team is to their game plan and what they are trying to accomplish that day, that’s definitely been something that has opened my eyes,” the 30-year-old said.

“Knowing that teams are going to stick to their plan the entire time, and not go off on their own a bit, whether it’s for the entire game or just spurts of the game, that’s definitely something that was new to me.

“In the MLS, at times it becomes more athletic, and games become open.

“Whereas here it just feels it’s a bit more tactical, where teams just stick to their plan for the entire game.”

Ramirez and his team-mates found that out to their cost last time out as Motherwell shut out the Dons at Pittodrie and won 2-0 thanks to Kevin Van Veen’s well-taken double.

But the American is determined to keep pushing forward and attacking ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Dundee United.

“We did come out on the front foot against Motherwell and we showed real intent early on and just couldn’t crack that first goal,” he said.

“Credit to Motherwell, they just stuck to their plan and they got two chances and were able to put them away.

“I think we just keep on that front foot like we have been for that week we had those great three results, and everything will fall into place.”

Despite facing organised opponents, Ramirez has still managed six league goals this season, as well as three in Europe.

“It goes to show that the work we are all doing here to continue to build on the system and the style of play, and I’m just putting myself into good areas that the guys are finding,” he said.