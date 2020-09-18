Christopher Jullien a worry for Celtic

Christopher Jullien will be assessed before kick-off for champions Celtic as they take on Livingston.

The French defender picked up a knock in training on Thursday.

Winger Mikey Johnston continues his recovery from calf surgery.

Livingston loaned midfielder Robbie Crawford to Motherwell ahead of the game.

Former Celtic striker Anthony Stokes had left the club on Monday after failing to adapt to training on their artificial pitch.

Steve Lawson was back on the bench last weekend following a foot injury while fellow midfielder Keaghan Jacobs is pushing for a return from a similar problem. Centre-backs Jack Fitzwater and Alan Lithgow remain out.