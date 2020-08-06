Clevid Dikamona joins Kilmarnock on one-year deal

Kilmarnock have signed former Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old agreed to terminate his Hearts contract at the start of the coronavirus lockdown as the club sought to cut costs.

The centre-back told Killie’s website: “I feel very happy to be here, it’s a real pleasure to be back playing football after everything that has been happening over the past few months.

“I know some of the lads from my time playing against them and I know how the team like to play so hopefully I can really add something to the squad.”

Manager Alex Dyer said: “Clevid is a strong defender who has experience in this league and I needed someone who could fit in straightaway so I hope he is going to be a good addition to the club.”