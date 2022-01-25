Clyde come from behind twice to claim a point against Airdrie
By PA Staff published
Clyde twice came from behind in an entertaining 2-2 draw against Airdrie at Broadwood Stadium.
Daryl Easton broke the deadlock for the visitors after 72 minutes before Rob Jones headed home an equaliser.
Airdrie were back in front with just four minutes left when Jordan Allan converted from close range, only for Will Mortimer to net for the hosts moments later.
Airdrie are seven points adrift of table-toppers Cove Rangers, with Clyde in sixth.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.