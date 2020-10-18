Connor Goldson savours double strike in Old Firm clash but misses fans

Connor Goldson was delighted to score a double in Rangers’ 2-0 victory at Celtic Park but admitted the absence of fans confused his goal celebrations.

The Old Firm fixture on Saturday was played behind closed doors for the first time due to coronavirus restrictions and it was the Ibrox defender who made the difference.

Goldson scored in each half to hand the visitors the well-deserved victory which took them four points clear over the Hoops at the top of the Premiership but on both occasions there was nobody in the stands to react.

The former Brighton defender told Rangers TV: “When I scored the goals I didn’t really know what to do. There were no fans, no cameras.

Rangers’ Connor Goldson (third left) celebrates scoring the first of his two goals against Celtic with team-mates.

“I ran over to that far corner and there was literally nothing there and I just turned back round.

“I was delighted but it is not the same without the fans and hopefully we will see them soon.”

Goldson was just as pleased to keep Celtic at bay.

Gers keeper Allan McGregor had surprisingly little to do, albeit Celtic attacker Mohamed Elyounoussi missed a great chance in the first half when he chipped over the bar and substitute Leigh Griffiths threatened once late on.

Goldson said: “A clean sheet is just as important for me.

“I was speaking to Filip Helander and even with one minute to go – obviously there was the Leigh Griffiths chance – you know that the game is won but you don’t want to concede a goal.

“We want to keep as many clean sheets as we can over this season.

“We did limit the chances against a good side, we had to concentrate for the whole 94 minutes and we managed to do that.”

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (right) has steered his side to back-to-back wins away to Celtic for the first time since 1995.

The Light Blues recorded back-to-back wins at Parkhead for the first time since 1995 and have won nine and drawn two of their first 11 Premiership matches.

Goldson is determined to prevent Celtic regaining the initiative, as the champions look to win 10 consecutive titles.

He said: “We know it is a massive season. It is a massive season for the whole cub and we need to be at it every single game and every minute of every game.

“We know that one minute or one 10-minute spell where we are not at it can hurt us and hurt our whole season.

“So we will just try to be as consistent as we can, work as hard as we can every single game and hopefully that takes us where we want to be.”