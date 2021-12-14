Trending

Connor Randall a doubt for Ross County’s game with Celtic

By published

Ross County FC Headshots 2021/2022 – Global Energy Stadium
(Image credit: Ken Macpherson)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay will assess Connor Randall on the day of the match against Celtic to check if he has shaken off a sickness bug.

The 26-year-old defender went off early in the 3-2 win over Dundee at the weekend after vomiting on the pitch.

Alex Iacovitti is still sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Celtic’s attacking options have diminished further ahead of their trip to Dingwall.

James Forrest is out and Mikey Johnston is a doubt. Kyogo Furuhashi, Albian Ajeti, Jota (all hamstring), Giorgos Giakoumakis (knee) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) were already missing.

Defender Christopher Jullien (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1


*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1