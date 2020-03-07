Conor Hazard saves penalty as Dundee draw at Ayr

Goalkeeper Conor Hazard produced a brilliant penalty save as Dundee battled to a stalemate with Ayr in the Ladbrokes Scottish Championship.

After a goalless first half, Aaron Drinan thought he had broken the deadlock in the 53rd minute when he flicked the ball home from Jordan Houston’s cross, only to be ruled offside.

The home side were then gifted the chance to take the lead just before the hour mark when Cammy Kerr brought down Michael Moffat in the area, but Hazard dived to his left to save Aaron Muirhead’s penalty.

Neither side were able to find a winner and the draw leaves Ayr third in the table, two points ahead of Dundee and two behind Inverness Caledonian Thistle.