Coronavirus outbreak forces Bristol Rovers’ next two games to be called off

Bristol Rovers’ next two matches have been called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Paul Tisdale’s side were due to travel to Charlton on Tuesday evening for a Sky Bet League One clash, before welcoming Oxford to the Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

But both matches have been suspended after Rovers informed the English Football League that they are dealing with a number of coronavirus cases.

The EFL said in a statement: “The club has advised the EFL it is unable to fulfil the fixtures due to an outbreak of Covid-19, with players and first-team staff required to self-isolate in line with EFL and Government guidance.

“As a result, the upcoming fixtures with Charlton Athletic and Oxford United, scheduled to take place tonight and on Saturday 19th December respectively, have been suspended and the circumstances surrounding the postponements will not be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.”

The revised dates for those fixtures will be confirmed in due course, with the Gas next due in action at MK Dons on Boxing Day.