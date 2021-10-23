Courts tips Charlie Mulgrew for Scotland recall after Tangerine dream display

Dundee United boss Tam Courts lavished praise on Charlie Mulgrew and did not rule out a Scotland recall for the veteran.

The 35-year-old was the provider as Ryan Edwards opened the scoring in a 2-1 win against Motherwell at Tannadice with a sublime piece of skill and cross before netting what proved to be the winner after the Steelmen had equalised through Tony Watt.

Tangerines boss Courts admits Mulgrew is a delight to coach and he should not give up on his Scotland dreams just yet.

He said: “You have a 35-year-old pirouetting out on the right wing and putting in a pinpoint cross to the other centre-back.

“It is great to see them causing the opposition problems in the other box. That is two in two for Ryan.

“Charlie is a privilege to manage in terms of the way he trains. He pushes himself to the absolute limit every day.

“I think I have seen things similar from him but to have the composure in the heat of battle, to have the clarity and quality to deliver that pinpoint cross was a sight to behold.”

When asked about a possible Scotland recall for Mulgrew, Courts added: “I don’t think he should rule anything out because he is playing probably the best football of his life just now.”

The win over Motherwell leaves United sitting in third in the cinch Premiership but on the same amount of points as both league leaders Hearts and second-placed Rangers.

Courts added: “It is amazing considering the initial journey we have been on but again all credit to the players for the run they are on just now.

“They are the ones implementing the ideas and taking on the information they are getting during the week.

“But again today, you saw our quality, our mentality and a strong desire to win.”

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander insisted the better team lost at Tannadice, with the defeat – the Steelmen’s third in a row – a bitter pill to swallow for the Fir Park manager.

The 50-year-old said: “I thought the best team lost. I thought we were excellent today.

“It was a pleasure to watch them and it was a sore one to take.

“I thought we were the team on top when they scored the second goal.

“I am delighted with the players as they worked exceptionally hard but sometimes you do not get your rewards.

“I thought we should have taken at least a point although I would have even been disappointed by that.”