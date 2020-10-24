Cove Rangers brush aside Peterhead and go clear at top of League One

Cove Rangers head Scottish League One after a decisive 2-0 victory over Peterhead.

Club captain Mitchel Megginson scored from the edge of the box in the 33rd minute to hand them a lead that was then extended by Harry Milne, who cut inside after 55 minutes to drive home a low ball and secure the win.

Falkirk sit second in the table after a 1-1 draw with Forfar, with Anton Dowds getting the scoring under way to hand them a lead that lasted until the 66th minute.

Robbie Mutch was then shown a red card and Jordan Allan converted the resulting penalty to leave things even at full time.

Partick Thistle gained their first win of the season with a 2-1 defeat of Airdrieonians, reclaiming their lead after Dale Carrick found the back of the net in the 36th minute to give the visitors the advantage.

The host’s Brian Graham then quickly levelled before Blair Spittal sealed victory in the 60th minute.

East Fife and Montrose drew 2-2 at the Bayview Stadium, with Jack Hamilton opening the scoring in the 25th minute before Kevin Smith doubled their advantage just four minutes later.

Montrose’s Lewis Milne then responded to halve the deficit, with Graham Webster providing an equaliser with a 69th-minute spot kick.