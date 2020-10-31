Cove Rangers remain perfect with late victory over Partick Thistle

Cove Rangers retained their place at the top of Scottish League One after a last-gasp Rory McAllister goal secured them a 1-0 victory against Partick Thistle.

The game remained goalless in normal time, with McAllister producing his crucial strike in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Falkirk remain second in the table after a comfortable 2-0 win over basement club East Fife.

Robbie Leitch opened the scoring in the 39th minute for the home side, with Akeel Francis adding a second goal two minutes after the restart to secure the three points.

A Paul Watson double led Montrose to a 3-2 triumph at Forfar, with the midfielder striking in the 30th and 65th minute to cancel out Jordan Allen’s 60th-minute equaliser.

Christian Antoniazzi grabbed a second leveller for Forfar but his effort was nullified by Liam Callaghan’s match-winning stoppage-time effort.

Airdrie were defeated 2-0 by Dumbarton after Jamie Wilson’s 22nd-minute goal was compounded by an own goal from Leon McCann.

Peterhead enjoyed their first victory of the campaign with a 2-0 victory over Clyde, kickstarted by Lyall Cameron’s 55th-minute opening goal.

Scott Brown then doubled their advantage in the 77th minutes with Clyde unable to respond before the full-time whistle.