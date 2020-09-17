Coventry captain Liam Kelly absent for QPR clash

Coventry will be without skipper Liam Kelly for their first ‘home’ fixture of the season against QPR.

Midfielder Kelly sustained a hamstring injury in last Saturday’s defeat at Bristol City, but is expected to return to contention next week.

Summer signings Julien Dacosta (ankle) and Marcel Hilssner (asthma) both remain unavailable for QPR’s visit to St Andrew’s.

Centre-half Michael Rose (hip) will be assessed, while wingers Jodi Jones (knee) and Will Bapaga (shoulder), goalkeeper Ben Wilson (wrist), defender Fankaty Dabo (knee) and midfielder Wes Jobello (hip) are all out.

QPR boss Mark Warburton revealed his squad is “all fit and well” following last weekend’s impressive 2-0 home win against Nottingham Forest.

Defender Ryan Manning was left out of the squad last week as his protracted contract talks continue and it remains to be seen if the Irishman will be included.

Warburton handed league debuts to summer signings Rob Dickie, Tom Carroll and Lyndon Dykes against Forest and they are likely to continue.

Midfielders Paul Smyth and George Thomas, plus defender Dominic Ball are among those pushing for a starting place.