Craig Bryson remains sidelined for Aberdeen

Aberdeen have no fresh injuries as they prepare to host St Johnstone in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Craig Bryson (ankle) is stepping up his recovery work and has rejoined the squad for light training this week.

Greg Leigh (shin) and Scott Wright (knee) remain on the sidelines.

St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon has been ruled out with concussion.

Isaiah Jones has joined the Saints squad following his loan move from Middlesbrough.

Drey Wright (hamstring), Liam Craig (illness) and Scott Tanser (thigh) are all doubtful, while Murray Davidson (fractured arm) remains on the sidelines.

Aberdeen provisional squad: Lewis, Logan, Hernandez, Considine, McKenna, Taylor, Devlin, Gallagher, Hedges, Anderson, Ferguson, D Campbell, McGinn, Ojo, McLennan, McGeouch, Kennedy, Cosgrove, Main, Cerny.

St Johnstone provisional squad: Clark, Ralston, Duffy, Booth, Tanser, McCart, Kerr, Holt, Swanson, Craig, McCann, O’Halloran, Kane, May, Wotherspoon, Hendry, Butcher, Jones, Wright, Parish.