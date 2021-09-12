Craig Gordon and Matt Macey earn managers’ praise after Edinburgh derby draw

Hibernian manager Jack Ross was full of praise for both goalkeepers after Craig Gordon and Matt Macey ensured a captivating Edinburgh derby ended goalless.

Hearts number one Gordon and his Easter Road counterpart Macey made a string of important saves in a cinch Premiership Tynecastle showdown that could easily have gone either way.

Hibs boss Ross said: “The goalkeepers will grab the headlines – and rightly so for the quality of their saves.

“Matt has really grown into being an established number one. His performances and the results we’ve achieved with him in the team have been outstanding, even going back to the cup games last season.

“He played a big part in us taking something from the game.

“And Craig Gordon has done that countless times against other teams. Some of the saves from both of them were outstanding.”

Gordon produced a particularly-impressive stop to deny Kyle Magennis in the second half.

Ross added: “I thought Kyle’s chance was in. From the angle I was at in the technical area, I didn’t think Kyle caught it really cleanly but I thought it was going in.

“Craig’s done that throughout his career, though, he’s in a really good vein of form.”

Ross was pleased with the way his team competed against their city rivals despite both clubs missing the chance to move top of the table with a win.

He said: “I think both teams could argue their case to win it.

“There were periods where we were really good and periods where we had to dig in and be resilient when we came under pressure. We did both aspects of the game really well.

“We’re trying to create a culture where we’re not happy with not winning in any game and we’ve shown that over the last season and a bit but we had to stand up against a good team in a tough environment and produced a performance I was really pleased and proud with for large parts.”

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson felt it was an enthralling match despite the lack of goals.

He said: “It was a really good game, I actually enjoyed it.

“Sometimes as a manager you don’t because of the things that happen in it but I think everyone would agree that was an entertaining game.

“There’s a tinge of disappointment that we didn’t get the three points because I thought we created some really good chances but – at the same time – Craig Gordon made a few good saves as well.

“There were some great saves from both goalkeepers and I think that’s one of the main reasons both teams are joint second, because we’ve got great goalies.

“Craig is an exceptional goalie and I thought Macey put on a great performance.”