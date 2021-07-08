Craig Gordon named Hearts skipper
By PA Staff
Craig Gordon has been installed as Hearts captain.
The Scotland goalkeeper succeeds Steven Naismith, who retired to take up a coaching role after leading the club back into the top flight.
The 38-year-old rejoined Hearts last summer following spells with Sunderland and Celtic.
Boss Robbie Neilson said: “Craig Gordon will be captain for the coming season. Last season he did really well – brilliant experience, great leadership capabilities.
“He has played at the highest level for a long, long time and obviously he came through the Hearts academy as well. He is very popular and leads by example.”
