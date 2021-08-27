Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo agrees Manchester United return

Manchester United have agreed a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the club from Juventus.

The 36-year-old is set to return to Old Trafford 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid.

United said the deal was subject to the agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical.

A United statement said: “Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”