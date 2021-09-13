Cristiano Ronaldo in Man Utd squad for Champions League opener at Young Boys
By PA Staff
Cristiano Ronaldo was named in the squad for Manchester United’s Champions League opener against Young Boys in Switzerland.
Having scored a brace on his second debut in Saturday’s 4-1 win against Newcastle, the 36-year-old was included in the 22-man squad heading to Bern for Tuesday’s Group F clash.
Ronaldo’s last Champions League match for United was the 2009 final loss to Barcelona in Rome.
Edinson Cavani again misses out with a knock and Dean Henderson is absent as he continues his recovery from Covid-19.
Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Alex Telles and Phil Jones were also absent, with youngsters Anthony Elanga and Matej Kovar included.
