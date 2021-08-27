Cristiano Ronaldo’s goalscoring numbers broken down for club and country

Manchester United have agreed a deal for the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, 12 years on from the last of his 118 goals for the club.

Ronaldo rose to global prominence after his move from Sporting Lisbon to Old Trafford, before taking his goalscoring record on to new heights with Real Madrid and Juventus.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the Portugal forward’s career record.

Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 118 goals in his previous spell at United (PA graphic)

Arriving as a teenager after a single season in Sporting’s first team, which brought him three league goals and one in the Europa League, Ronaldo steadily established himself in Sir Alex Ferguson’s side.

He scored four times in his debut Premier League campaign, with FA Cup strikes in the derby with Manchester City and the final against Millwall, and in the following two seasons added nine and then 12 goals in all competitions.

His breakthrough came in 2006-07, with 17 league goals and 23 in all competitions, and he followed that up with 42 the following season with 31 in the league – including his only United hat-trick, in a 6-0 win over Newcastle.

A further 26 goals in 2008-09 took him to 118 for the club before his £80million move to Spain.

Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo took his game to new heights with Real Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)

If the later years of his previous United spell lifted Ronaldo among the game’s elite, they were nothing compared to his spell at Real.

He astonishingly kept up a record better than a goal a game, both in LaLiga and in all competitions, over nine seasons at the club as he finished with 450 in 438 appearances.

That included 60 in all competitions in 2011-12 and 61 in 2014-15, two of a five-year run of consecutive half-centuries, while he passed 40 in all but his 2009-10 debut season at the Bernabeu.

He scored 311 goals in LaLiga, 105 in the Champions League and 34 in other competitions as his rivalry with Lionel Messi spiralled to extraordinary heights.

Juventus

Ronaldo remained prolific at Juventus, including a goal against United in 2018 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ronaldo’s spell in Serie A marked a slight downturn from his Real heyday, but he has still racked up a century of goals in his three seasons in Turin.

He scored 21, 31 and 29 in his league seasons and added 14 to lift his record Champions League tally to 134 (plus one for United in the qualifying rounds), with a further half-dozen in other competitions.

After scoring ‘only’ 28 in all competitions during 2018-19 – his only sub-30 goal season since leaving United – he managed 37 and then 36 in the subsequent campaigns for a Juve total of 101.

Portugal

With 109 goals for his country, Ronaldo has matched Iran’s Ali Daei as the all-time record scorer in international football.

He reached the landmark during this summer’s delayed Euro 2020 with a brace in the 2-2 draw against France on his way to a Golden Boot-winning five-goal tally and a record 14 at the European Championship in his career.

He has seven at the World Cup and 31 in qualifying for each competition, with five in the Nations League, two at the Confederations Cup and 19 in friendlies, while his goals have come in 178 internationals compared to Daei’s 149.