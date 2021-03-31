Croatia U21 v England U21 live stream: how to watch the European Under-21 Championship wherever you are in the world

Croatia U21 v England U21 live stream, Sky Sports, Wednesday 31st March, 5pm BST

England U21s will look to avoid exiting the European Under-21 Championship pointless when take on Croatia in their final group game in Slovenia.

Aidy Boothroyd’s Young Lions can mathematically still progress to the quarter-finals – which take place in May – but need to win by three goals and hope that Switzerland beat Portugal in the other game in the group, so it looks very much like a case of trying to restore some pride.

This is the third time England have appeared at the tournament under Boothroyd. They lost on penalties to Germany in the 2017 semi-finals, before going out at the first hurdle two years ago with a single point – which they gained in a 3-3 draw with Croatia, incidentally.

There have long been doubts over whether Boothroyd is the right man for the job, and with his contract set to expire in the summer, the time may have come for the FA to move on from the 50-year-old.

England lost 2-0 to Portugal on Sunday, having been defeated 1-0 by Switzerland in their opening game, leaving them requiring a miracle to advance to the knockout stages.

Boothroyd made four changes for the Portugal game and could rotate again against Croatia. That might mean returns to the side for Stephen Sessegnon – who’s on loan at Bristol City from Fulham – Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and Dwight McNeil of Burnley.

Watford defender Ben Wilmot and Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell were the only two outfield players not to be involved either game.

Croatia held off a late fightback to beat Switzerland 3-2 last time out, having lost to Portugal in their first match. With head-to-head record the tiebreaker, a win here will be enough for them to go through regardless of how Switzerland fare against Portugal.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

Use a VPN to watch a Croatia U21 v England U21 live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal