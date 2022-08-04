Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira set to start Cheick Doucoure against Arsenal

Cheick Doucoure looks set to make his Premier League debut when Crystal Palace take on Arsenal in the season opener at Selhurst Park on Friday night.

New signings Chris Richards and Malcolm Ebiowei could also feature for Patrick Vieira’s side.

Defender James Tomkins is ruled out with a calf issue while midfielder James McArthur’s groin injury will keep him sidelined. Winger Michael Olise (foot) started training with the squad on Thursday but is still a few weeks away from a return.

Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Marquinhos could all make their Arsenal debuts.

But fellow summer signing Fabio Vieira did not play at all in pre-season and will be lacking match fitness.

Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe also looks set to miss out with a groin problem.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard, Goodman, Whitworth, Richards, Clyne, Ferguson, Riedewald, Hughes, Milivojevic, Ebiowei, Plange, Benteke.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Turner, Bellerin, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Saliba, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Mari, Zinchenko, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka, Vieira, Jesus, Martinelli, Nketiah, Nelson, Pepe, Balogun, Marquinhos.