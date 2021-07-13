Crystal Palace sign goalkeeper Remi Matthews

Crystal Palace have signed goalkeeper Remi Matthews on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old has joined the Eagles on a free transfer, having left Sunderland after one year with the Black Cats.

Matthews will add to the south Londoners’ goalkeeping ranks after both Wayne Hennessey and Stephen Henderson left the club.

“I can’t wait to get started, I’ve got two great goalkeepers to look up to in Vicente Guaita and Jack Butland,” said Matthews.

“It’s great to be a part of it and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Matthews started his career at Norwich, enjoying loan stints at Doncaster, Plymouth and Bolton.

Bolton signed Matthews permanently in January 2019 before he made the switch to Sunderland a year later.

“Remi brings plenty of Football League experience with him and we are really pleased to add him to our goalkeeping ranks,” said Eagles chairman Steve Parish.