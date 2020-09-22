Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth joins RB Leipzig
By PA Staff
Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth has joined RB Leipzig on a permanent transfer.
The Premier League club said the deal is subject to international clearance.
Sorloth, 24, joined Palace in January 2018 from Danish club Midtjylland for a reported £9million fee.
But the Norwegian made just four Premier League starts in his 20 appearances for the Eagles, with his solitary goal coming in a Carabao Cup tie at Swansea.
Sorloth had loan spells at Gent and Trabzonspor before moving to the Bundesliga.
