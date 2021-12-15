Crystal Palace v Southampton live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Crystal Palace v Southampton live stream, Wednesday 15 December, 7.30pm GMT

Looking for a Crystal Palace v Southampton live stream? You're in the right place.

Crystal Palace are aiming for back-to-back victories when they host struggling Southampton on Wednesday.

In-form midfielder Conor Gallagher scored twice in a 3-1 win for the Eagles over Everton at the weekend that saw them rise to 12th place.

It was the England international’s sixth strike of an impressive campaign, in which he’s also provided three assists and been directly involved in 41 per cent of Palace’s goals.

The Londoners are enjoying a good season, having lost five of their 16 games so far – their best record since 1991-92, when then finished 10th.

Saints, meanwhile, are in poor form and a 3-0 loss to Arsenal on Saturday stretched their winless run to five matches.

Ralph Hassenhutl’s side have had problems with injuries, Adam Armstrong becoming the latest when he limped off against the Gunners.

“The Premier League shows all the weaknesses you have. With the injuries you could see it,” the manager said after the game.

Saints are at risk of being dragged into the relegation battle, as they are 16th and five points above the drop zone ahead of the midweek action.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday, December 15.

UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 3. See below for international broadcast options.

Betting odds

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN NordLocker NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark Surfshark VPN Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com