Crystal Palace v Wolves live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Crystal Palace v Wolves live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 30 January, 3pm GMT

Crystal Palace and Wolves will both be looking to return to winning ways when they go head-to-head this weekend.

Roy Hodgson’s side suffered a 3-2 defeat on Tuesday as West Ham came from behind to win 3-2 at Selhurst Park. Palace got off to a fantastic start, with Wilfried Zaha firing them ahead with three minutes on the clock, but that was as good as it got for the hosts. West Ham dominated the rest of the game and fully deserved to return to east London with three points in the bag.

Palace are still comfortably clear of the relegation zone with a 10-point lead over 18th-placed Fulham, but Hodgson is starting to come under pressure. The veteran manager is in no danger of losing his job before the end of the campaign, but a run of one win in 10 matches in all competitions has done little to convince supporters that he should be offered a new contract this summer.

Wolves are on an even worse run than Palace, having taken just three points from the last 21 on offer. The most recent of those came in a goalless draw with Chelsea on Tuesday, as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side denied Thomas Tuchel a winning start to his Stamford Bridge tenure. With just one Premier League win to their name since November - a 2-1 victory over Frank Lampard’s Chelsea - Wolves are in desperate need of a victory going into the weekend.

Palace remain without Mamadou Sakho, Jeff Schlupp, Nathan Ferguson, Wayne Hennessey and Connor Wickham, while James Tomkins is a doubt. Jean-Philippe Mateta could make his debut if a visa hold-up is resolved in time, but Christian Benteke is likely to get the nod to start up front alongside Zaha. Nathaniel Clyne could be restored to the starting XI in place of Joel Ward at right-back.

Wolves will be unable to call upon the services of Jonny Otto, Fernando Marcal and Raul Jimenez. Willian Jose could start after being signed as a short-term replacement for Jimenez this week, but Rayan Ait Nouri looks set to miss out with a knock. Nuno has switched between four- and three-man backlines throughout the campaign and will keep Hodgson guessing until the last moment.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

