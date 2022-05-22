Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch the Premier League final day from anywhere in the world

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream, Sunday May 22, 4pm

Looking for a Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream? You're in the right place.

Manchester United must beat Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League to be sure of a place in the Europa League next season.

Ralf Rangnick’s side hold a two-point lead over West Ham ahead of Sunday, with only one side able to finish in the top six and qualify for Europe’s secondary competition. The seventh-place finisher will instead compete in the Europa Conference League, a tournament United would no doubt rather avoid. A draw or defeat at Palace would open the door to West Ham, who have a markedly superior goal difference.

Even if the Red Devils do finish sixth, this has been a disastrous season for the club. United were expected to challenge for the Premier League title but they could finish as many as 35 points behind the eventual champions.

Crystal Palace, conversely, will be delighted with how the campaign has played out. Patrick Vieira has kept the Eagles clear of the relegation battle throughout, and a top-half finish is still a possibility despite the 3-2 defeat by Everton on Thursday night.

Nathan Ferguson’s Palace career has not really got going and the right-back will not play again until next season due to injury. Michael Olise and James Tomkins will also miss out this weekend, but James McArthur could be fit enough to be included on the bench.

Manchester United will have to make do without Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba for the trip to south London, but Eric Bailly is available again after injury, while Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford should be involved following bouts of illness. Aaron Wan-Bissaka could play his last game for the club after reports this week stated that the former Palace man will be made available for transfer this summer.

Erik ten Hag flew to Manchester on Monday to cast an eye over his squad before officially taking charge on July 1. The Dutchman is expected to be in attendance at Selhurst Park, but he will have no input into team selection or tactics.

Kick-off is at 4pm BST on Sunday May 22 and is not being shown on television in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

