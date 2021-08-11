Curtis Jones ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League opener
By PA Staff
Curtis Jones will miss Liverpool’s Premier League opener at Norwich on Saturday after suffering concussion, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.
The 20-year-old midfielder was forced off after a collision in the first half of Monday’s pre-season friendly against Osasuna at Anfield on Monday.
Klopp told the club’s website: “He had a slight concussion so we just have to follow the protocol. He is fine, he feels fine again, but that’s the protocol.
“He is available for training from Sunday on I think.”
The news comes after left-back Andy Robertson was also ruled out for the first few weeks of the season with an ankle injury sustained in Sunday’s friendly against Athletic Bilbao.
