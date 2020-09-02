Czech Republic squad retested for Covid-19 after member of staff is positive

The Czech Republic have been forced to retest their entire squad for coronavirus after a member of the backroom team returned a positive result.

The unnamed official has been ordered into quarantine, while Jaroslav Silhavy’s squad have delayed their departure to Bratislava ahead of Friday’s Nations League opener with Slovakia until Thursday.

No other cases of the virus have been found.

The Czechs are due to host Steve Clarke’s Scotland side at the Andruv Stadion in Prague on Monday night.

Vyjádření #ceskarepre k jednomu pozitivnímu testu na COVID-19 a následnému přetestování celého mužstva.— Česká fotbalová reprezentace (@ceskarepre_cz) September 2, 2020

The Football Association of the Czech Republic said in a statement: “We can confirm one positive test from the group of the wider implementation team.

“The positively tested person immediately left the team hotel and entered into quarantine.

“At the same time, the players and the implementation team were retested in communication with the relevant hygiene station.

“All test results are negative. As a result of today’s tests, the departure to Slovakia is postponed to Thursday, September 3.”