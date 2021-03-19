Dan Burn and Aaron Connolly may return for Brighton against Newcastle

Brighton could have Dan Burn and Aaron Connolly available for the visit of Newcastle.

Defender Burn went off against Southampton last weekend as a precaution with a hamstring issue and striker Connolly is back in training after a cracked rib.

Tariq Lamptey, Solly March and Adam Webster are still out injured.

Newcastle striker Miguel Almiron could make the squad after returning the training this week.

The Paraguay international has missed the last two games with a knee injury and will be assessed as head coach Steve Bruce considers his options.

Fellow frontman Callum Wilson (hamstring) is also back on the grass, but the game will come too soon for both he and Allan Saint-Maximin (groin), while defender Fabian Schar continues his recovery from a knee problem.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Veltman, White, Dunk, Burn, Gross, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Lallana, Maupay, Moder, Jahanbakhsh, Alzate, Welbeck, Izquierdo, Tau, Steele, Propper, Zeqiri.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Krafth, Manquillo, Lewis, Dummett, Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Murphy, Fraser, Willock, Ritchie, Anderson, Atsu, Joelinton, Almiron, Gayle, Carroll.