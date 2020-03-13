Manchester United winger Dan James says he should not be judged on goals after strike against LASK

Manchester United winger Daniel James insists he should not be judged by his goal record.

The former Swansea man ended a 32-game scoring drought with a strike against LASK on Thursday.

The Wales international notched the second as United registered a thumping 5-0 victory in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash.

And although James has not had much success in front of goal in recent months, he believes he brings plenty of other skills to the table.

"It is nice to score. Maybe I haven't scored as many goals as I wanted to recently. I got off to a good start but recently it has not been at the standards that I have wanted to be," he told MUTV.

“Thanks to all of the coaches, the manager for trusting in me, working with me every day.

"I had that chance in the first half and I was a bit gutted about it, but it was just about going out there and if I got the chance, they said to drive and have shots. That's what I did and thankfully it went in.

“You can score in every game, you can improve and look back on what you can do more.

“As a player, I give a lot more than goals, I try to create them and work hard for the team, but [against LASK] was about getting off the mark and now I can capitalise to get more now.”

United, who are currently fifth in the Premier League table, were due to face Tottenham on Sunday.

However, the Premier League announced on Friday that all matches up to April 3 have been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

It is also unclear when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will complete their Europa League tie against LASK, with the original match having been scheduled for next Thursday.

