Marcus Rashford praises "brilliant" Daniel James - and reveals what he likes most about him

Marcus Rashford has praised the impact Daniel James has made at Manchester United this season.

James, who moved to Old Trafford from Championship side Swansea last summer, has been a regular starter for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in 2019/20.

The winger scored four goals and set up seven more in the second tier last season, but some questioned whether he would be able to make an immediate impression in the Premier League.

James has made the step up look simple, though, scoring three goals and provided six assists in his 21 Premier League appearances to date.

His pace has aided United's official matchday programme. “He works hard in every single game and, when it comes down to it, that is all you can ask of each player – to give it all they have got.

“He definitely does that and, if we can adapt more to his playing style, he can cause some teams nightmares down the right-hand side, as we’ve seen in some games this season.

“But I like his deliveries as well. He takes his time and does not just cross it. He lifts his head up and tries to pick you out. It’s these little things that, as time goes on, he will definitely improve on and build on.”

United will welcome Wolves to Old Trafford for an FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday, before a trip to Anfield to face arch-rivals and Premier League leaders Liverpool this weekend.

