Daniel Johnson banned for Preston

Midfielder Daniel Johnson has been added to Preston’s long list of absentees for their clash with Middlesbrough.

Johnson was booked for the fifth time this season in the 2-2 draw against Wycombe at the weekend and will be forced to sit out.

Preston are also without Ben Pearson (ankle), Patrick Bauer (Achilles), Andrew Hughes, Paul Gallagher, Josh Earl (all hamstring), Billy Bodin and Louis Moult (both knee).

However, Darnell Fisher is available again after being suspended for the last three games.

Boro boss Neil Warnock is set to make changes after Saturday’s defeat at Stoke made it three defeats in the last five.

Duncan Watmore could move back into the starting line-up after being dropped to the bench at the weekend, despite scoring two in the previous game against Swansea.

Britt Assombalonga and Patrick Roberts are also looking to return as Warnock considers switching his formation.

Warnock reverted to a back four at the bet365 Stadium but it was an experiment which resulted in more frustration for his side.