Danny Ings set to miss Southampton’s trip to Leicester due to self-isolation

Southampton forward Danny Ings is expected to miss Saturday’s trip to Leicester after recently testing positive for coronavirus.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed England international Ings had tested positive for Covid-19 following the 1-0 Premier League win over Liverpool and has been self-isolating.

If he returns a negative test then Ings, who scored the only goal against the Reds inside two minutes and went off late on, could rejoin training on Friday but would likely remain a major doubt for the Leicester game.

“We have had one positive test since the Liverpool game, Danny Ings is out, he has been 10 days now in self-isolation,” Hasenhuttl said.

“That meant in this game (Liverpool) he was also maybe contagious, I think it is 48 hours before you can be before you have a positive test.

“We have had no further positive tests so far, that means our protocols (which) we are sticking to and our guidelines that we really follow are very disciplined.”

Hasenhuttl feels if clubs follow to the stringent regulations, then there should be no dampening down of goal celebrations.

“When you stick to the guidelines you can also work, as we do everyday together, celebrate together like we did after the Liverpool game and I think this is enough,” the Southampton boss said.

“You never know, but this showed me that when you stick to the protocols you have to control the risk.

“There is a reason why the Premier League decided to let us play football, this is what we are doing.

“For me, part of football is the duels, with the players playing together, and part of football is celebrating when you score a goal.

“I think the protocols and experiences we made so far shows that it works.”

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has now ended his period of isolation after a positive Covid-19 test and is available for Saturday’s 8pm kick-off at the King Power Stadium, along with forward Che Adams, who has recovered from concussion.

Southampton’s injury problems, though, continue to mount.

Forward Nathan Tella, 21, has picked up a muscle problem, while Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Redmond and Jannik Vestergaard are also sidelined, with Michael Obafemi having thigh surgery.

“We have a few muscle problems at the moment that give me some headaches,” Hasenhuttl said.

“I think it’s a combination of not having a normal pre-season, having a tough schedule in the past, not having a chance to use all the recovery facilities we have here in the building.

“We are not allowed to use them so this also causes us issues I think, so therefore we must pay attention.”

Southampton’s FA Cup third-round tie against Shrewsbury, which was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at the Sky Bet League One club, has been rearranged for January 19, with next week’s Premier League fixture at Leeds called off.

Despite facing a potential fixture pile-up, Hasenhuttl will take things as they come.

“We have to play this game, if it is now or later, we will have three games a week, so it does not make a big difference,” the Saints boss added.

“It can be have nine games in four weeks, this is maybe the most busiest time of the year.

“We have to play these games, they may have been pushed back, but it does not make it any easier.”