Danny Welbeck leaves Watford on a free transfer

Watford have announced they have reached an agreement to allow Danny Welbeck to leave the club.

The 29-year-old forward, who has 42 England caps, joined in August 2019 following his release by Arsenal.

He went on to make 20 appearances and score three goals in all competitions last term for the Hornets, who were relegated from the Premier League.

A statement from the club on Tuesday said: “Watford FC confirms that it has reached an agreement to allow Danny Welbeck to leave on a free transfer.

“We wish Danny every success in the future.”