David Martindale says ‘top six’ English clubs want to loan players to Livingston

Livingston are hoping to tie up some loan deals after some of England’s top clubs got in touch asking to work with them.

Manager David Martindale was approached after conducting media interviews about his journey from prison to a flying start in football management.

Livingston last week revealed they beat Scottish Premiership rivals to the signing of Queen of the South’s Ayo Obileye, who hopes to follow the path of Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes, who moved to QPR a year after the same move.

Martindale is optimistic about making more signings before the end of the month.

“Speaking to big Ayo, he said ‘as soon as I knew you were interested, you definitely fitted the bill’, so to speak,” Martindale said.

“It was a club he had heard a lot about and he knows the way we play and the standards we set. So it was quite an easy sell for him from his point of view, but I wish I had found that out before I offered him his wages. I’m only kidding, but it gets a wee bit easier.

“I don’t want to name them but I have been contacted by a few of the top six clubs in England who are now wanting to work with Livingston and they have actually contacted myself.

“So that’s a fantastic opportunity for Livingston Football Club to try and manipulate over the next two or three seasons.

“A couple of them came off the back of Football Focus, they saw me on Football Focus and maybe did a bit of background on the club and saw how well we are doing.

“And again they will look into the likes of Declan Gallagher and Lyndon Dykes no doubt.”

Martindale is working on getting some deals over the line.

“I’ve got a couple,” he said. “We are going to try and get our work done early.

“We are predominately looking at the English market and I’m dealing with a couple of Premier League clubs about a couple of loan deals.

“And I’ve got a couple of players on the radar that have played a lot of league football in England. Hopefully something will materialise over the next two weeks especially with League One and League Two in England being finished.”