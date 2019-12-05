Potential David Moyes return splits opinions within Everton hierarchy

Wednesday’s 5-2 defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby has heaped more pressure on the Portuguese manager.

Everton are in relegation trouble, currently sitting in 18th place with just 14 points from 15 games.

The Toffees have lost their last three games in a row and have a tough run of fixtures coming up before Christmas against Chelsea, Manchester United, Leicester City and Arsenal.

Silva’s job is hanging in the balance, but ESPN FC reports that the idea of Moyes returning to Goodison Park has split opinions at board level.

The Scot departed the club in 2013 to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, and the hierarchy of the Premier League side aren’t unanimously convinced that bringing him back would be the right move.

Silva still has the backing of director Marcel Brands, but Moyes has support from some quarters within the club.

The former Toffees boss was sacked 11 months into his tenure at United and has been out of a job since leaving West Ham at the end of the 2017/18 season.

He enjoyed a successful 11-year spell at the club before leaving for Old Trafford, but a section of the club’s fans wouldn’t welcome his return.

Mark Hughes is another candidate, but he is considered an outsider for the role.

Silva’s hopes of keeping hold of his job could be boosted by the lack of any obvious replacements who are available.

