David Moyes: Kurt Zouma available for West Ham selection against Leicester
By PA Staff published
Kurt Zouma remains available for selection for West Ham’s Premier League trip to Leicester on Sunday, manager David Moyes has confirmed.
There have been calls for Moyes to drop the French defender over the video which emerged of him kicking and slapping his cat.
Moyes caused more controversy by picking Zouma to face Watford on Tuesday, barely 24 hours after the footage was released and amid a huge public outcry.
National League club Dagenham have suspended Zouma’s brother Yoan, who is understood to have filmed the video, while the RSPCA investigate the incident.
But Moyes said: “Yes he’s available to play against Leicester. There are different views and opinions on should he be available. We as a club took that decision and I stand by that.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.