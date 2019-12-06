David Moyo wants to kick on following Hamilton’s visit to Celtic Park

David Moyo believes Wednesday’s trip to Celtic Park can be a major springboard for him and his Hamilton team-mates.

The 24-year-old made his first start for the club against the Ladbrokes Premiership champions following eight appearances off the bench.

Accies were seconds away from claiming a point before Scott Brown snatched a stoppage-time winner moments after Marios Ogkmpoe levelled for Brian Rice’s men.

Moyo arrived from English non-league football in the summer and he believes the experience can be a platform to progress.

“Obviously it was a massive step up for me, compared to the levels I have played before,” he said ahead of Saturday’s visit of St Mirren.

“It’s where I want to be and hopefully I keep progressing from there.

“Inside the dressing room there is a belief we can achieve things here.

“There were a lot of positives we can take from the game and if we do that we should have no problem kicking on and being a real threat in this league. It gives us a good foundation to build on for the games coming up.”

The forward started his career at Northampton before playing for Brackley Town, Hemel Hempstead Town and St Albans, two levels below the Sky Bet Football League.

On his time at Hamilton, he said: “I think I have improved a lot as a player and hopefully I just keep getting better and better.

“The first thing I had to improve was my fitness because when you stop training every day, you lose half a yard, and when you come here everything is 100 miles per hour and you have to catch up.

“It took me by surprise how intense it is in training, the tackles, and how fast it is. You just have to adjust and get used to it.”