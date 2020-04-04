On this day: Chelsea appoint Antonio Conte as manager

On April 4 2016, Chelsea announced that Antonio Conte would be their next manager on a three-year contract.

The Italian lasted two of them, leaving in 2018 but not before winning the Premier League title – the club’s fifth.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on his time at the Bridge in numbers.

Conte spent two seasons in London (David Davies/PA)

76 – Premier League games Conte took charge of the Blues, with a 65.4 win percentage.

13 – Consecutive Premier League wins from October 30 to December 31, 2016, a Chelsea club record.

2.14 – Average points per game in the Premier League. Among managers with at least 10 games in the competition, only Pep Guardiola (2.34) and Sir Alex Ferguson (2.16) have more.

He ended his first season with the Premier League title (Mike Egerton/PA)

741 – Days in charge after replacing Guus Hiddink on July 3, 2016.

6 – Chelsea were the sixth club managed by the Italian after spells at Arezzo, Bari, Atalanta, Siena and Juventus. He also managed Italy prior to Chelsea. He went on to Inter Milan.

30 – The 2016-17 season’s total of 30 wins set a new Premier League record, since broken by Manchester City.

Alvaro Morata was a big-money signing (Adam Davy/PA)

58m – The amount in pounds Chelsea paid Real Madrid for striker Alvaro Morata, making him the most expensive signing in Chelsea’s history. He is now at Atletico Madrid.